The Villarreal will step this afternoon El Molinón mounted on a optimism cloud. Six wins in a row in Champions, Cup and League and with a Gerard in state of grace (follow the game live on AS.com). There are plenty of reasons to become very favorites in this afternoon’s duel against Sporting. However, the manpower shortage it may make you doubt. Among injured, the African Cup and positive COVID yesterday I barely had 14 players available of the first team. Today, before getting on the plane, he waits for some negative that can be incorporated into the group. The excellent news is that Gerard (three doublets in a row) is one of the 14 healthy. The rest, homegrown players.

Opposite will be the Sporting, that receives a Champions in El Molinón for the first time in a long time. His performance is anyone’s guess. The priority is to recover the trajectory in the League and the weekend will Malaga arrives. Galician could Reserve to one of his best players. The one who returns is Babin, who aims for the starting position in the center of the defense.

Emery, meanwhile, will put Raba with Gerard given the shortage of forwards. Yeremy pine will do Chukwueze. The international has one month to regain ownership.