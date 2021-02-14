Crisis: “It is time to balance the season at this point, the team is demanding and the goal is to be in Europe, this defeat leaves us sixth and leaves us far from the Champions League options. We wanted to be there, now we know that the European positions is A primary objective, something that we must seek for the stability of the club. We are working on it, but a good Betis has come, a team that has played a good game which gets them into that fight. It is the first defeat at home, we come from draws that have generated doubts and that makes the team have to look again for trust and consistency “

Last minute play: “The play is the referee who decides and you have to respect him. You score a goal in a play in which the referee has decided to whistle and I think he should let play, but I have not recriminated him, I respect the referee. I mean that I have been sent off, I told the referee that what happened to him is bad luck, but I don’t believe in bad luck, it happened in San Sebastián on the last play. It’s bad luck. The referee asked me if I had any problems, I said no and he sent me off. I believe in dialogue, but the referee has exercised his decision and has sent me off. “

Expulsion: “I’m not talking about the plays, I wanted to emphasize that he had bad luck, the tone was relaxed and I have witnesses. He sent me off since the referee did not want to have any dialogue. I explain it since he can say what he wants And I want to be clear. Referees are people and they fail, but I think my expulsion was unfair. I only went to tell him that he had bad luck and he asked me in a tone that if I had a problem, the good thing is that I have shut up. I think I have respected him, I wanted to tell him that in San Sebastián he already happened with a penalty on the last play just like today, I just told him that bad luck, nothing more. He could have told me I’m sorry Unai already I whistled and that’s it. This is a referee that Villarreal has had bad luck, but I think I have not disrespected him, I would like that expulsion to be canceled, I do not think it can, but the truth is that I feel bad and I think it’s unfair. “

Things get complicated: “The result is an adverse result and it complicates things, we must react and recover the sensations and results. Everything is equalized and complicated.”

The changes: “The changes I have sought to bring in people with more freshness and who could contribute more to the game.”

Concerned: “Concern is an occupation to see how we can improve. We must regain the reliability and balance of the team. We have lost that reliability and we must regain it. In Elche you are vulnerable and with the Real you are not well, we are not able to do many occasions clear, but I think the team has been in the game except for the time of his second goal and in the end he has not given us to equalize it “.

Europa League: “Each game is an opportunity to recover, there comes a good opportunity to do good things. We come from some blows, but we are going to try to recover players and with this we must recover the characteristics and the game that the team has had. We must recover now.”