Bayern Munich has been on the verge of breaking the record for games without losing away from home in the Champions League, but has run into Unai Emery and Villarreal who never lost face in the game. Bayern is one of the biggest teams in Europe and seeing the results shows, they had been since 2017 without losing away from home.
At that time, the German club met PSG led by, who else, Unai Emery on the second day of the group stage. The game ended 3-0 for PSG with goals from Alves, Cavani and Neymar and since then Bayern had gone 22 games without losing away from home until last night.
This streak of 22 games could have been 25 if it weren’t for the pandemic, because the three games Bayern played on neutral ground don’t count but they won, clinching their sixth Champions League title.
Emery seems to have the measure of the German giant caught, but there are still 90 minutes to prove it. The Spanish coach was satisfied with his team’s victory but assures that a goal advantage is not enough against the German team: “The match was almost perfect because of the victory. It would have been totally perfect if the result had been wider “.
#Emery #kryptonite #Bayern #Munich
