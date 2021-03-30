The Villarreal coach, Unai Emery, keep an eye on the infirmary and the situation of several of his footballers. LThe good news comes for the recovery of the defender, Pau Torres, who received his medical discharge this Tuesday after overcoming the muscle damage in the adductors suffered twenty days ago.

A return that makes Villarreal recover the most used player this season, which shows the importance of the young squad player in the coach’s plans.

Another of the proper names is that of Francis Coquelin, that seems to hurry the days for his return, leaving behind the ankle sprain that he suffered on March 6 in Elche. The possible return of the French midfielder would be a relief for the punished center of the yellow field, in which Capoue, Parejo and Trigueros continue to accumulate minutes.

The bad news comes with the injury of Pervis Estupiñán, as While waiting to know the result of the medical tests, it seems that the muscular problems that he suffered with his selection point to an injury of several weeks.

By last, It should be noted that goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has not exercised this Tuesday due to muscle discomfort, which is expected to be recovered for the game this coming Saturday.