He Villarreal It opens this Thursday in European competition with the intention of doing a good job and being able to go as far as possible. A first game against a second-line rival, such as Sivasspor, with which it is hoped to be able to start on the right foot. Peror the great question facing this start of the competition is knowing how they are going to face it, if with rotations or with a more continuous line.

It should be remembered that the technician already has the absences due to injury of players such as Gerard Moreno, Pervis Estupiñán, Dani Parejo or Alberto Moreno. This means that the coach already has sensitive casualties, to which he must add those of players who add up to many minutes and who must have rest. Names like Sergio Asenjo, Raúl Albiol, Moi Gómez or Paco Alcácer are called to this break.

The problem is that if all these premises are met, the team that can face this first European game may be a totally different team from the one that has been playing in the league. Names like those of Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Iborra, Trigueros and Chukwueze, would be the ones who would support the base of the team. While whatThe new faces for this match would be Gero Rulli, Funes Mori, Jaume Costa, Take Kubo and Carlos Bacca, who seem to have a lot of numbers to be able to have his first start of the season.

To them, we must add young people like Fer Niño, Baena or Yeremi Pino, who have been working assiduously with the first team.