Victory rating: “The assessment comes from the result and from the victory, the team came from a defeat and this victory gives us the air and the way. It makes us be optimistic. It is not easy to beat a team like Levante, they have patience and they are capable to press well. We had more or less controlled them in a game in which a lot had happened. His goal generated nerves, and from a game that we had to win he ended up suffering. But I am happy with the work and how he has the team done things. “

Suffering: “Experience really tells us that the team knows how to suffer in the moments it touches. That gives us regularity and patience to wait for their option. The changes have given us things, the entry of Costa has helped us a lot, Pervis wanted to give minutes after the injury and we must. We have had some imbalances, but in general we are on the right track. “

Kubo departure: “I asked Kubo if he wanted to stay or leave and he told me that he is looking for a way out. From there I look for the players who are involved here. Take’s behavior is good, he has helped us and he must continue to grow. But the player told me he wants to go out to find more minutes, that’s why he wasn’t on the squad list. “

Changes in the second part: “We have had a good first half, Yeremi’s card has given way to us to put Samu in and in the case of Niño it has worked well, but I wanted Parejo and Manu to go forward so I have given Foyth entry. Capoue’s arrival we hope to have that reference so we can work there, this week Coquelin returns “.

Key reset problems and casualties: “We are in a process in which things are happening, COVID, injuries, player casualties, which forces you to change things and have to find solutions. We are with the casualties of Iborra and Coquelin, which has complicated us. that the arrival of Capoue and the return of Coquelin will help us. “

We needed to win: “The draws at home left us halfway through, today the victory was important, it allowed us to continue being there and it was important to win after the defeat with Sevilla. Now we must focus on the Cup and Vigo, continue fighting since the demand is maximum” .