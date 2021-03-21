Match: “When you win and suffer alludes that nothing is easy. Handling a game in which they have been close to the scoreboard generates uncertainty and more where we came from. Their goal came and that has generated some doubts. They compete well and know how to play. in these games. We have done things well, we have won and we are closer to qualifying. Yesterday I was talking about doing something else, we have generated more arrivals, we have won and we have been good for a large part of the game. Besides the team’s work at level I liked the involvement a lot. Now we are going to rest and recover people. We need to recover players and have more options. “

Winning has been key: “Winning is important because of qualifying and because of the situation we are in, opportunities are passing and we are penalized for that streak. We have had a bad run, the team has recovered and has improved important aspects in this time. In Europe we are doing well. , we have managed to remove the ghost of draws and that is good. We will do a reset in this rest time, with the idea of ​​being as strong as possible in the return. It is not easy to maintain that rate of victories, let’s see how we are “.

Gerard: “We are entering a phase of the season in which there are key players, rest is important, but I do not think that being on the field has affected this injury. When this happens you can think that you have made a mistake and I do not see it. like this. Gerard gives us many things, they are important players and I think those players should be there. Changing Gerard being a very important player is not easy, so we followed the doctors and everything was ok. “

Controversy: “I’m getting into position, but I think that shot would go to Valencia, not to Tarragona, which is on the other side. The same thing happened in Seville and that ball was going to Tarragona and it was a penalty. a shot from inside the area and that one was from outside. It touches and goes up, I think this one was more dangerous m. I believe in VAR. I understand and respect Álvaro, but this play is clearer than the one we live in Seville “.

Team reaction: “We have reacted to the difficulties, to the casualties and the problems. We were lacking because of this and the bad results generated many doubts. But we were recovering people and we knew that the team would recover with that. The victories in Europe gave us peace of mind and confidence. , which has allowed us to react in the league. After Valencia we looked at each other and we thought that he was failing. This is and. Great group and they knew how to cope and react.

Gerard: “The feeling with Gerard is waiting. Gerard is decisive and makes us more alert. I have asked him and he told me that it is less, the doctor has told me the same thing, but we are going to wait for the tests and see what happens. More or less we talk for two to four weeks, there comes a week off that can help us “