Approach: “The victories always make the plans good. It was a complicated game, they are a team that tighten from the beginning and we had to hold on to that. We had to control the game and we knew it. It was a game of attrition, we finished well and close to the goal in the First half. In the second half we have made the changes to have more depth and it has gone well. Victory worked, satisfaction for it and for being involved in the fight for Europe in the League. Happy to see that the people who contribute from the bench have that award. “

Ambition in League: “We talked about the team’s situation, how difficult it is not to have our heads in the semifinal and that we should be able to compete in this game. We knew that we were all important, that the way to be in Europe is the league and not We could fail. We are clear about how important it is to be there, the League is everything, but it is normal for the player to be with the idea of ​​the semifinal. People have responded well to the challenge. “

Arsenal on the horizon: “It is important to be natural, you have to try to arrive as fresh as possible and have a clear idea of ​​what to do. We have an advantage, there will be moments that can change things and it will not be easy. The team is very much alive and eager to experience it. , the key is to live in that process. “

Rotations and breaks: “The idea was to win and that was key, because if you don’t win you lose the feeling that this work has been good. We have given the option to non-regulars, to reinforce from the bench and we have achieved it. Satisfied for winning, for the people who come from the bench and to be able to give rest to some players. Rest Pedraza, rest Albiol … these are things that make me happy. “

Effectiveness: “Efficiency has been imposed, in the previous games we had goal options and we did not score. Today we have been good in the areas and without doing so many chances you have taken the game. They are strong and a team that is very difficult to hurt. It was a close match and efficiency is important. “