Unai Emery valued as “a good test”, the victory with Real Sociedad this Wednesday. In a game that recognized that the casualties have marked the same, although he stressed that “a very competitive first half could be seen.”

For Emery in each game they are “getting things to improve and that are improved in the next”, so he values ​​that “the team is working very well and with a lot of motivation”, something that he admits he likes a lot.

With these rivals, the demands on the team increase.

We are trying to increase minutes for the players and find high competition rates progressively. The demand that Real gave us and the demand that Valencia proposed to us has been for us to give a high response, and we have achieved them.

They win again.

It is true that the result in favor you see things one way and against another, but on Valencia day we did very good things, things that invited us to think that today we could be better, as it has been.

The best of your team.

I liked the high rhythm of the game and the response we had, we were not yet to play the ninety minutes for some players, but this game is going to bring us closer. And then the response to the defensive approach, both when we must press high or when we want to be lower. As well as when it comes to knowing when we want to recover the ball or position ourselves to have it, to find spaces, and to know how to find the goal vertically and correctly.

Eager to start.

From the Valencia day we drew conclusions on things to improve, something that I think we have done in this game, and now we must improve things in the game with Levante. We have already gathered information about this game, we will do it for the next one, with the idea of ​​focusing everything for the game with Huesca.

System.

We have to adjust and adjust to our qualities, to our individualities, within an idea that we have to impose and have it. The system can make us reach the goal, the 1-4-4-2 can become 1-4-2-3-1 or, in a 1-4-1-4-1 at specific moments, is the one that more we have worked. But the tactical answers that we can give to other systems is what can give us more wealth, and has to make us capable of finding them at all times. I am happy with what I am seeing, and that makes me optimistic, the players are working fine and I like your answer.

Summary of the game with Real.

It is true that with the issue of Covid, casualties and national teams, we were facing the game with seven casualties and that they also did it with many casualties. But in the first half they have put together an eleven with players from the first team. A first part in which we have given an answer with important players, so that is where we have seen more things. In the second half they have opted for a younger team, they have switched to a system with five behind, and we have responded to it with young players, who I think they have done well. Each one has done well in their time, and the rival has shown us that they are an important team as they showed last year, and that I think this year will be the same.