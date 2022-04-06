What is the most satisfying part of the match?

The greatest satisfaction is when you come on the bus and see the illusion of a people with the party and the responsibility that you assume. Football is feeling, beyond the professionalism we have, and making many people happy is to feel satisfied.

For the president this is the best game in the history of Villarreal, what does that tell you?

The team is picking up that competitive part, which comes from last year in the Europa League and continues in this edition of the Champions League. The team’s response is that we are here to try to compete and reach the semi-finals against a team that is a favourite, but if we play an almost perfect game, we can beat them. We want to give it continuity. We have competed and we have been better, but we must not stay with that. You have to be demanding and go one step further. Those steps we have taken, do not stop. 90 minutes left.

Bayern left in anger because they did not show their true face, do you fear having forgiven a lot for the second leg?

It is part of the match that you have a second goal that is offside, it is part of the match that they have chances and you stop them, it is part that you have chances and you don’t score them… the result is 1-0. It is a good result, but insufficient. The complexity there is going to be greater. We have competed, they are still favorites, it is not normal for them to lose, but they lose from time to time. I am happy, but cautious.

How much merit does Villarreal have in the image offered by Bayern?

Bayern is a good team and we have worked so that they do not take advantage of their virtues. We have also experienced a special energy with our stadium. We have been at a good level and we have worked on the necessary things so that they do not take off their shine.

What role have the fans played?

That the fans are with us in Munich is going to be very important. That our people are there will be essential. We hope to live a tough match there, but that we can enjoy it. Feeling sheltered is always very important, because a special atmosphere is generated.