Liverpool hit the third final in five years with Klopp confirming that the Champions League is their home garden for the Reds. Villarreal chews bitterly and caresses, once again without grasping it, the dream of playing a Champions League final. Paris is obviously an unattainable goal for the yellow submarine who played two semifinals in Europe which counts as many eliminations at the hands of two English teams in two editions that included the final in the French capital. Unay Emery analyzes the challenge. The words of the Villarreal coach are taken from notimerica.com

PATH – The dream lasted 45 '. The satisfaction of a great journey remains. Villarreal did not come to play the final by chance. And not a little scared Liverpool that went to rest with the fear of extra time and the feeling of a narrow escape. "We had talked about and planned a match like that also because we needed something more. We wanted to push high and we did it in the first half interpreting it in an exceptional way even if we were not able to maintain the same level of play and intensity for all 90. 'game ".

EPISODE – It was impossible for Emery's team to run that long for 90 minutes. At the end the quality of Liverpool had the best overall. "In the second half we lost a bit of strength and had to recover, have a little more ball possession and be strong defensive. When they picked up the pace we were left without the ability to respond to an opponent like Liverpool. we lost practically everything in the second half, it was difficult for us to find resources in this sense. I feel happy and proud, but we wanted more. Personally I cultivated, together with the boys, the dream and the ambition to take another step. like that, but we will continue to pursue our technical project. The Champions has asked us a lot and we are seventh in Liga. We will have to give our all in the next four games to return to Europe. I think Liverpool are favorites to win the Champions League. "

May 4, 2022 (change May 4, 2022 | 00:11)

