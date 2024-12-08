

The one of Unai Emery It is a proper name when talking about Europa League. He has won the title in this continental competition on four occasions. Three of them were as coach of the Sevilla FC. Emery arrived at Nervión during the 12-13 season and in the following campaign he knew what it was like to win a European title with Sevilla by beating the Benfica in the penalty shootout of the Turin final.

A year later came the second consecutive Europa League for Sevilla with the victory against the Dnipro 3-2 in Warsaw. And in 2016, the third title in the Europa League with Emery as Sevilla coach, winning 3-1 against Liverpool in Basel.

«I dreamed of winning the Europa League and that dream was opened to me in Seville. They had already achieved that peak so they made me understand that it was possible and that if I dreamed of it, I could achieve it. Without the help of Sevilla, the Sevillistas and those who had had that experience I would not have achieved it,” Emery recalled in ‘Premier Corner by Guinness 0’0’.

The current Aston Villa coach also knows what it means to win a fourth edition of the Europa League. It happened in the 20-21 season, during his time as coach of Villarreal, when he beat Manchester United in the penalty shootout of the final in Gdansk.