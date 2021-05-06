They are already in the final in Poland.

I knew it was the final in Gdańsk, but I didn’t even want to hear it. We had a very good qualifying round and we had to win a favorite to be in that final and we had a very serious tie against Arsenal. We knew that today we would suffer, yet we have arrived on occasion to have less tense moments. But we knew how to suffer.

How long was the match made for them?

I have tried to enjoy and live those moments. We knew that if we scored a goal, we were safe and if not, then to suffer. They had had tight matches at home, so we had to play a serious match so that their best virtues wouldn’t appear, which is the darkest job in football.

You are going for the Cup …

The favorites have fallen by the wayside, so we deserve to be in that final. Manchester are the main favorites and we are going to play against them.

What does Unai Emery have with this competition?

We are very sorry about this competition, especially with some clubs. Sevilla gave me a lot in this competition. It made me grow and learn a lot. I once read a good luck book and from there I drew many conclusions. It is a magnificent and very practical book, which I give to players from time to time.

They signed him for this …

I don’t think they signed me for that. Yes, it was ever spoken on the road, but for this there is no formula. Success is up to the players. We had the thorn to get involved in what Villarreal is. We have dedicated the semifinal to the president, because he deserves it. For all that it means for Vila-real and for all the workers.

What does it mean for Villarreal and for the people to break the English hegemony?

It was a challenge, of course. They are a power because they have certain conditions. But I have always defended Spanish football when I have been here and I want it to be in the front line. We proudly contribute our work. It was a shame that Madrid didn’t get involved, because coming to these stages and saying here we are is good.

How do you celebrate it?

With my people … but the joys are fleeting. The beautiful thing is to live the way.