The elite send the results. So Emery carries an A in Europe with the option of tuition, a good that looks remarkable in League and a sufficient in the Cup. However, in the first year (he signed three), the coach has managed to comply with what is required: regain greatness and improve each player. In that there are few like him.

The Submarine goes in fifth gear. Normal that in the same week they fear him Barça and Arsenal. Emery has raised the competition in goal, has pulled the tusk of Pau and the leadership of Albiol, has made of Foyth a multipurpose, has resurrected Pedraza, has made forget Iborra with Capoue, has been able to motivate Equal, has multiplied the powers of Trigueros, has perfected Chukwueze on the run, has made Gerard a big seven, nine and ten, got back to Alcacer, has vindicated the quarry (Baena, Yeremy and Niño), has shown to Moi which is more than you think and keeps the hunger for Bacca. With or without a title, the Villarreal it is worth twice as much as in August thanks to him.