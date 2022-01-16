Game: “Congratulate Elche, who are in a great moment and for their great game. They have played a great game tactically to deactivate us. They have made a great effort and have achieved their objective. We have talked that there would be few options so We had to close the goal, it seemed that the tie was the result, but they got it right and we didn’t. We didn’t do any damage, we didn’t do any danger and they got it right. They’re a good team and they’re in a good moment. We have been able to be forceful and that has been the difference”.

little attack: “They have played a game in which they concede little, looking for few things to happen and waiting for their option, and it has turned out well for them. They have been successful, in the first half we have not been able to generate, in the second half we have had the Yeremy Pino and Jackson’s options, but we haven’t taken advantage of them.”

good elche: “They have decided that little will happen and they have done well. They had a great mentality to endure that effort and they have done well. It has cost us a lot to overcome that. We have put up a competitive eleven, we have found a rival that has given few options to overcome it.