Unai emery, Villarreal coach, he waits before the leader for a game “very complicated and with great intensity”. He acknowledges that the Cholo team is “a team that is very difficult to beat”, since they are “solid and strong at the back”, to which they add “their improvement at the top with the arrival of Suárez.” For this reason, he describes the match as a “major and difficult challenge, but achievable”. A match in which he assures they must be “solid at the back and very successful at the top.”

Sensations: “We focus on the priority that is the one that gives us the objective, and that for us is the league. We come from a competition in which we are on a beautiful path, but the league gives us the main objective and we cannot forget that. leader, a team that loses very little, which is a challenge to see how we respond and how the team reacts to the situation of not winning in the last days. We are going to see how the players come this afternoon and we will see how the players are for choose the best eleven “.

Athletic: “Atlético transmits a lot of security behind, it is very difficult to score a goal and they have the same or more hit with Suárez, who is a killer that everything that falls in the area goes to the goal, he is a striker who has improved them a lot.

It is a team that is using many systems, which has the option of making good rotations, which allows them to always have a high performance.

They are going to demand a lot of us with a high pressure that Esther is going to demand of us correctly and finding the spaces well. They are a team that concede little in their defensive phase, so we must be safe behind and have a lot of success at the top. Strong at the back and effective at the top. From there, each one seeks to impose himself on his style and his virtues “.

Pau Torres: “Pau is young, he grows and settles match by match. He suits us well because of his characteristics and his style, and that he gives a clear start from behind. He must be more forceful in duels, but it is something that he knows and will improve. Playing is always something that he assimilates well, he is very professional and that makes him so competitive. His performance is very important that is why he plays, it is true that he blocks the exit of other players, but right now he gives us a lot. “

Injured: “Alberto and Mario are still out, we have out Peña who has not trained and Coquelin’s who is slower than expected. We have Yeremi with an ankle problem that comes and goes, so it is a doubt for this game. The rest are all fine. Samu is fine and that helps us. We are covering the problems on the wing, but we have Foyth and Jaume, who are helping us a lot. Besides, this is a game that demands a lot and we need the players from bench and its contribution “.

Dynamo Kiev: “The hype gives you the team and now it is always complicated. It is a team similar to Salzburg, with history and tradition, with a great coach and a great guy. A difficult opponent, a beautiful tie, a long journey and a rival that comes from Champions. These teams always value the Europa League, it’s something Lucescu himself told me. We’re excited and we’re looking forward to a great competition. “

Rotations or changes: “I am going to see the players, the idea is to try to put the best eleven. The roles in the team are consolidated. They are all important, but as I was saying, we are at a time when all the games are important. Young people must break barriers and taking steps, it is something that I have assumed. The ministers that we give them transmit enthusiasm, drive and enthusiasm, even if it is only five minutes, and it is something that I value a lot. Right now each one must give their best in each game and in every moment”.

Negative streak and the leader arrives: “We do not change despite the dynamics, we always give the same importance to all rivals. Now the leader arrives, a team that is going to demand more of us than Salzburg and we must play a great game in all aspects. A intense and aggressive game. They are strong at the back, they are intense at the top and they generate many options. A team that has game alternatives, quality players and a great bench, that is why it is the leader. We must adapt to what they present, it is a team very complicated and has few weaknesses. “

How you see the team: “They do not give advantages, they are strong in pressure, so it is difficult to overcome them and reach the area. But I see the team well, the team convinced and focused. We have a major challenge, a difficult but achievable challenge.”

Least thrashed team Atlético: “The most complicated phase is to score. They sometimes squeeze and press very well, so it is not easy to reach their area with options and danger. It is also a team that protects well, very solid and strong behind. It is a team that is difficult to generate, if you get to the area they are safe behind, to which is added that they have a great goalkeeper. It is a team that loses very little, so we must be very successful in the face of goal and when it comes to generate options for our top players. “