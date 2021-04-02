Barça has not yet made a final decision with Emerson Royal (1-14-1999), a Brazilian full-back who half-signed with Betis and who ends his two-season loan at the Verdiblanco club on June 30. To keep it in property, the Barcelona club will have to pay nine million to Betis, which has ‘made him fat’ these two years in LaLiga. Then, when you own it, you must decide whether to sell it or keep it in the first squad. Of any sale, Betis would keep 50 percent, so there would be no excessive enrichment for a player who has a value of 25 million euros according to the specialized website Transfermarkt; and that it still has room for travel. There is speculation with an offer of about 25 million from PSG.

The Barça coaches have followed Emerson’s progress with interest and great pleasure since he arrived at LaLiga. From early on he showed that he is a competitive player. He did not need months of adaptation to be a starter in the Betis, with whom he has 62 official matches. In the 2019-20 season, he scored three goals and gave six assists in 34 games. This season has similar numbers: two goals and four decisive passes in 28 games. There is still time to match them. Along the way, Emerson has also improved defensive concepts and conveys more security. He has shown that, in addition to being a player on the road, he can be a side of some reliability in a defense of four.

Koeman may want to watch the player next summer … if he can. Emerson may be called up for the Tokyo Games with Brazil, with whose Olympic team he has played the last matches despite having made his senior debut in 2019 in a friendly. In any case, Koeman will have to decide if he makes room for him in the squad. In principle, Dest could be assumed to be a plug. And Sergi Roberto is also in that position. But it is true that the performance of Reus has dropped in a year of injuries.

Koeman’s new 3-4-2-1 may also weigh. Sergiño Dest and Alba are indisputable, but Emerson is a pure winger and his presence in the squad would allow Dest to send the band in a game and give Alba a rest, who plays practically everything because of the lack of confidence in Junior and for whom the years also pass. Good performance from the L’Hospitalet side will also require keeping it cool during the course. The final decision, on which Mateo Alemany will have to see but in which the reports that Ramon Planes has been preparing will also have weight, will be taken in the coming months.

