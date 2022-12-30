Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 95, is in stable condition on Friday after suffering a recent decline in health. He attended a private Mass in his room on Thursday, the Vatican said, as the faithful in Rome prepared to honor “this last leg of his pilgrimage”.

The Vatican provided a new medical bulletin on Friday afternoon saying it was the second night the pope had been able to rest well. “He also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday (Thursday 29) afternoon,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. “At the moment, his condition is stationary.”

On Wednesday, the 28th, Pope Francis revealed that his predecessor was “very ill” and went to see him at his home in the Vatican Gardens. Francis asked for prayers for Benedict, resulting in a series of messages of solidarity from ordinary Catholics and cardinals.

In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 700 years to resign, saying he no longer had the physical or mental strength to lead the Catholic Church, which has around 1.2 billion devotees. His resignation paved the way for Francisco’s election.

Benedict chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican, where he is being cared for by a team of doctors and his longtime papal family: his secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, and a few consecrated women who take care of the household chores.

Later on Friday, the cardinal vicar of Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, would celebrate a special Mass in Benedict’s honor at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, technically the former cathedral of Benedict in his capacity as bishop of Rome.

According to the liturgical booklet released by De Donatis’s office, the Mass opens and closes with special prayers for the retired pontiff.

One of the opening prayers reads: “May the Lord sustain and console you with his presence on this last stretch of your pilgrimage, so that you may be a witness to Christ who triumphs even in suffering, continuing to offer himself for the good of the Church.”

Benedict XVI has indicated that, when he dies, he would like to be buried in the grotto crypt beneath St. Peter’s Basilica, once occupied by the tomb of St. John Paul II, which has been moved upstairs to the main basilica in recent years.