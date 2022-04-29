Illusions launched into thousands of expectant throats, bodies in a unique hurricane of debauchery, invisible chairs and clocks that do not understand the strict operation of the countdown. The Warm Up returned in its most recognizable version after the parentheses and the mandatory modifications and with it also did a group of bands that, after going through that strange journey through the desert of masks and distances, were finally able to observe from the stage the way in which their songs impact the entire face of an audience dedicated to the cause.

We are talking about a generation of emerging artists who, despite having given dozens of concerts since their recent birth, must live with the feeling that they are beginning to be able to celebrate in a big way, to understand the scope of their work and not be able to identify with clarity to that person at the bottom of the crowd who jumps tirelessly with each of his songs. In that sense, if we begin the review of Friday in chronological (and local) order, Arde Bogotá is very similar to the perfect example.

First day of the Warm Up 2022 artists

Bogotá Burns/Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagés/Maren/Hoonine/Lori Meyers/Sen Senra

Where and when

La Fica, Friday April 29

Classification

Outstanding/Correct/Very good/Very good/Remarkable/Remarkable See also EDP ​​Solidaria 2022 begins, the program that promotes the projects of Murcian NGOs

Charged with the very complicated task of opening fire on the first day, the Cartagena group confirmed for the umpteenth time that theirs is something very serious. Let’s turn a deaf ear to labels, the salvation of genres or the voices of lost generations and let’s argue the devotion in the strictly musical: Arde Bogotá has a repertoire as robust as it is impeccable, compact in its sound, exciting in its intentions, honest in its staging. staged and deeply moving in its ability to generate spontaneous identification. They opened fire with the exciting ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Cariño’, two of the great songs from their fabulous ‘La noche’, and from that moment until the tremendous closing with ‘Abajo’, a truly dizzying farewell, the band did not give up space some to breath. From ‘Big Bang’ to ‘I want to marry you’, passing through the irresistible ‘Virtud y Punishment’, ‘Millennial’, ‘Antiaéreo’ and an ‘Exoplaneta’ turned into a timeless anthem, Arde Bogotá worked with the epic rush reserved for certainties . Those of us who have already seen them in action on other occasions are never enough, we know the stampede of intense rock that they are capable of displaying and we enjoy it accordingly. And those people who discovered them on a hot Friday afternoon, without a doubt, have already joined this exciting journey with a really special band. Promising future? Nothing of that: glorious present.

A different, new and refreshing energy that could also be felt in the concert by Maren, an artist who was presenting her remarkable debut, ‘Margaritas y Lavenders’, and who convinced from the trance and the swing of sensations that she hopelessly captures. Trains of dreamy melodies that you wish you never got off, staying to live in songs as brilliant as ‘Margarette, everyone cries for you’, ‘I’ll invite you one day to my pool (to kill you)’ or that instant hit that is ‘The station space of Teruel’. Welcome and victory for the young artist from Bilbao. A very similar effect to that achieved later by Hoonine, a new musical project by Murcia-born Carmen Alarcón, who turned the presentation concert for ‘Roca Roja’, her dazzling debut, into a suggestive, hypnotic and impressive declaration of artistic intentions where such brilliant songs shone like ‘What remains’, ‘Charco’ or ‘Besé a Aramís’. Here is talent for a while.

After signing the roundest concert of the last edition of La Mar de Músicas, Maria Arnal and Marces Bagés gave a good performance on this first day of Warm Up, although below the highest expectations. With an understandable protagonism of his latest work, the impressive ‘Clamor’, the concert went through the lands of calm and restraint, perhaps too much, and the search for the liturgy. It didn’t always happen, far from it, but when she did it, like in ‘Milagro’, a beautifully distorted ‘A la vida’, or ‘El gran silencio’, the fascination was overwhelming. Sparks of genius in a live that would have worked better at another time closer to dawn.

A concert where minimalism played a fundamental role, an element that connected him directly with the stage proposal of Sen Senra, another of the big names on Friday. Considered, with justice, one of the most interesting artists of the new national music scene, the young Galician opted in Murcia for the greatness of the minimum, the thunder of detail and the power of subtle melody to make us levitate in his particular world of R&b, urban, neo soul and sensitive pop. Impossible not to fall asleep at the melodic feet of ‘Don’t let go of me anymore’, ‘Like fire’, ‘Euforia’, De ti’ or ‘Ya no te me need’ that sounds with the echo of the tops, songs already recognized in the trajectory of a Sen Senra who, thanks to moments as fabulous as those carried out by the recent ‘Hagan 40°’, made clear an irreproachable current state of form.

Less anchored in the present, fortunately, was the appointment with Lori Meyers, a band whose live performances have always been characterized by an efficiency that is proof of schedules and scenarios. And the fact is that, although some of their most recent songs work in a more than correct way, the reunion with the group from Granada had its most inspired and valuable moments in the collective ecstasy generated through classics such as ‘My reality’, an ‘Emborracharme ‘ chanted to the point of hoarseness or ‘Have they come back?’, still today their roundest song. Not a trace of rust on the boards, Lori Meyers are still a safe bet to lift any festival.