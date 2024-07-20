Emerging Markets: Five Positive Trends

The world has changed and so have the motivations for investing in emerging markets, driven by secular macro shifts and rising geopolitical tensions. The story of emerging markets has shifted from one of convergence with the developed world to a strategic and diversification opportunity in a multipolar world. After the pandemic, two wars are still ongoing today while the future of global economic integration is increasingly in question. The return of systemic competition between democracies on the one hand, and China and Russia on the other, is leading to a separation of the global economy, requiring new networks and alliances. In this context, the rationale for investing in emerging markets has been redefined. The strategic importance of emerging countries for the developed world is increasingas they have become connecting economies to the United States and China.

Upgrades are increasing

Macro fundamentals and credit metrics in the emerging world, both sovereign and corporate, have improved relative to those in developed economies, where large fiscal deficits and rising debt-to-GDP ratios continue to exist. In the developed world, supply chain disruptions due to worsening trade tensions between the United States and China are also weighing heavily.. This is resulting in a regionalization of trade which, on the one hand, benefits the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, Mexico and other Asian countries to the detriment of China.

Emerging markets have begun to adopt more prudent macroeconomic policies, with more conservative fiscal management, a gradual reduction in subsidies, and a growing commitment to monetary orthodoxy through inflation targeting. Many emerging markets have established programs with the International Monetary Fund or have received substantial assistance from other countries in the region; others have instituted more orthodox policies after elections or have addressed macroeconomic imbalances on their own. As a result, for the first time in more than a decade, we are starting to see credit improvement across the asset class. And 2024 will likely be the first year in a decade where we see more ratings upgrades than downgrades in the emerging market space.

Focus on raw materials and energy

Commodities will continue to be a very important part of the emerging market story. It is clear that the competition between China and the US also in terms of reducing carbon emissions and further investments related to AI will require a significant number of commodities that are not available in the US, which has ample supplies of oil, gas and coal, but not rare earths, graphite, lithium and copper. In this scenario, emerging countries, especially low-cost producers of these commodities, will be in a strong position to benefit from new alliances in the multipolar world.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has also led to a significant shift in global energy trade flows. The EU has historically been the largest buyer of Russian oil and gas and has been heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies.for 40-45% of its gas and 25-30% of its oil. Europe has moved away from Russia and found other oil and gas producers to meet demand. Countries like Qatar, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan are all benefiting from this diversification of the European supply chain. We are also seeing investments in new sectors, such as green hydrogen, even in emerging countries, where large projects are emerging in Namibia, Morocco, Oman and Egypt.

The regionalization of trade

Global trade is not declining, but regionalizing. While trade between the United States and China is declining, trade between China and emerging markets, particularly in Asia, is increasing dramatically, as is trade between the United States and Mexico, and between Central and Eastern Europe and continental Europe. We are seeing greater regionalization of trade flows, benefiting those connecting economies that allow developed countries to access cheaper raw materials and goods. On the global stage, we are also beginning to see new alliances forming and consolidating. One example is Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, which is initiating greater cooperation on security and technology with the United States. The various agreements on green investment and infrastructure development currently under discussion in the emerging area, as well as debt relief for the poorest countries, should also be read in this light.

The positive effects of demography

The demographic growth in emerging countries and the continued growth of the labor force contrasts with the decline in developed countries, and will have an impact on consumption. The largest share of demand for high-end products, in fact, will probably come from the world of emerging markets, which are the only area that is experiencing significant growth of the middle class. A trend that concerns, in particular, in addition to China and India, also countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, EgyptNigeria, and countries in Central and South America. From 2024 to 2030, in particular, 95% of middle-class growth will come from emerging markets. By 2030, 70% of China’s 80 million new middle-class residents will come from third-tier or lower cities. Third-tier cities, which are less developed but have the potential for future growth, are also driving middle-class growth in India and Southeast Asian markets.

The de-dollarization of trade

There is a structural shift taking place in commodity markets. We are already seeing significant commodity accumulation by China and increased regulated trading outside the dollar market. The trend towards de-dollarization of commodity trading could benefit emerging countries, which can now not only buy oil at a discountbut also pay for it in their own currency. This trend also reduces the need for precautionary reserves in dollars and Treasuries. In addition, with the growing use of financial sanctions and U.S. industrial policy, demand for gold and other commodities as an alternative to holding dollar-denominated financial assets in countries with foreign exchange reserves has increased significantly. The surge in gold prices is occurring despite a strengthening U.S. dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields, and reflects the increased holding of gold by emerging market central banks. The secular decline in overall dollar foreign exchange reserves and the U.S. share of global trade is likely to continue, benefiting commodity markets, a trend that emerging market currencies could benefit from.

*Portfolio Manager and Group Managing Director Emerging Markets, TCW