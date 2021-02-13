Online trade is picking up strongly in the emerging markets. The stocks of the providers are wanted. By Jörg Billina

D.he research company McKinsey usually publishes its research results and forecasts in a factual manner. The conclusion of the study “Going for Gold in Emerging Markets”, which was already written in 2012, is all the more remarkable. McKinsey concludes: By 2025, consumer spending in emerging markets will rise to $ 30 trillion annually. This is “the greatest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism”. In addition, the number of people in the emerging countries who have access to the Internet or use a smartphone is growing.

The investment opportunities resulting from increasing digitization and growing prosperity can be combined with the one launched by the British company HANetf Emerging Market Internet and Ecommerce UCITS ETF use. The Exchange Traded Fund offers access to leading internet and e-commerce companies that are active in emerging markets as well as in frontier markets. For example, providers of search engines, online retailers, social networks, online video providers, gaming companies or digital financial service providers can be considered for an investment. To be included in the ETF, companies must generate at least 50 percent of their sales online.

The strict pandemic restrictions introduced in many emerging countries have given e-commerce companies a boom in recent months. In the opinion of HANetf, the growth potential is still far from being exhausted. The strong demand for online consumption has so far also been reflected on the stock market. Over the next year, the ETF grew by around 76 percent. Since the beginning of the year, the index has achieved almost ten percent.

High China weighting

The ETF currently comprises 96 companies. The three Chinese Internet giants are highly weighted Tencent, Alibaba and the search engine Baidu. Recently the delivery service Dada Nexus and the real estate company KE Holdings added to portfolio. All in all, shares from the Middle Kingdom account for around 60 percent, and the Asian share is 78 percent. There are also stocks from Africa and – how Mercadolibre – from Latin America.

Like Ebay, the Argentina-based company operates an online marketplace for companies and individuals in Latin America. Mercadolibre also offers digital financial services. In the third quarter of 2020, the company increased sales by 85 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to around 900 million euros.