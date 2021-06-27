Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Steven Senne AP

The increase in vaccination rates, mainly in developed economies, has allowed a progressive economic reopening, which together with the release of repressed demand and excess savings means that the world economy is on the way to enjoying a notable rebound, accompanied by an increase in inflation, which in principle should be temporary. This improvement is very different from the period after the 2008 financial crisis, which ended up being a “lost” decade of low growth and disappeared inflation.

In this scenario, from the point of view of international investment flows, investors focus on factors such as political rhetoric, regulatory measures, the pandemic situation, and idiosyncratic risks in emerging markets for investment leads. And questions are being raised about what lies beyond the restart of global activity: will potential growth strengthen or will the economy settle back into a low growth-inflation framework? Where will inflation settle in the medium term, especially in the context of massive fiscal stimulus from the US?

Global portfolio flows in recent weeks have been reoriented towards developed markets rather than emerging markets, with the exception of China. Emerging companies continue to grapple with the pandemic and face idiosyncratic risks, some stemming from social unrest. Growing concerns about inflation have left their central banks in a precarious position, forced to maintain interest rates, or even raise them, despite the downside risks to growth. In addition, the strength of the dollar runs the risk of increasing concern about the payment of foreign currency debt.

Fortunately, for emerging markets, accelerating global growth is a key factor. The Federal Reserve has managed to anchor inflationary expectations, and the strong rally in US Treasuries since early June strengthens the credibility of the Fed’s new median inflation targeting strategy. raw materials should continue to support. Aggregate inflows are still positive in emerging markets, despite volatility and visible moderation during the second quarter, and suggest that investors’ attraction to them has not been entirely lost. Investors seem increasingly confident that the recent spikes in inflation will be temporary and will not hamper the economic recovery. And in this context, they also seem willing to be patient as emerging markets get back on the growth track.

Sumedh Deorukhkar Y Miguel Jiménez González-Anleo, BBVA Research.