The amount is 5% higher than what was paid in 2021, according to the World Bank; More expensive dollar worries the situation of nations

Emerging countries paid US$443.5 billion in public debt in 2022, according to data from the World Bank. The amount is due to the increase in interest rates around the world –the highest in 4 decades, according to the international organization.

The “World Bank International Debt” report said that public resources were allocated to paying public debt and taken from other places that have scarce money, such as health, education and the environment.

The amount of US$443.5 billion is 5% higher than the value recorded in 2021. Interest payments on the debt quadrupled in a decade, according to the organization.

“Record debt levels and high interest rates have put many countries on the path to crisis”, assessed Indermit Gill, chief economist and senior vice president of the World Bank Group.

He said that every quarter that interest rates remain high, more developing countries fall into difficulty and face “Hard choice” between paying public debt service or investing in priority areas for governments.

The chief economist defended quick and coordinated action. The World Bank said that approximately 60% of low-income countries are at risk “high” of over-indebtedness or are already in this situation. In the last 3 years, 18 countries have defaulted on part of their debt payments to 10 developed countries.

DEBT AND EXCHANGE

The report said that the more valued United States dollar worsens the countries' difficulties. Increases in interest rates and a drop in export revenues could raise risks in other nations.

The document also highlights the reduction of options for countries that want to finance themselves by increasing public debt. In 2022, new external loan commitments to public entities and with sovereign guarantees in the countries fell by 23% compared to the previous year. They fell to US$371 billion – the lowest level in the last 10 years.