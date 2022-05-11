Emerging countries registered a negative flow of US$ 4 billion in April, according to data from the IFF (Institute of International Finance. The loss, however, is smaller than in previous months.

The negative flow was US$9.8 billion in March and US$17.6 billion in February – a month marked by tensions that culminated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The IFF stated that the war is not reaching emerging countries in a “catastrophic”, despite contributing to the caution of the financial market. According to the institute, the result of April is the effect of geopolitical risks, global inflation and fears of economic slowdown. Despite being negative, the organization said that the April result “does not approach the most serious of the last decade”.

Last month, an outflow of US$ 9.5 billion was recorded in the stock market of emerging countries, while the debt of these nations attracted US$ 5.5 billion. The exception, according to the IFF, is China, which had an entry of US$ 1 billion in shares.

The IFF cited high volatility in stock markets in developed countries and lower investor appetite. This volatility, the institute said, is expected to continue in the coming months.

According to the organization, an eventual rise in the price of commodities may help the recovery of emerging markets, but the global economic situation has the power to put a brake on this improvement.