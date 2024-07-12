Emerging countries have shown greater than expected economic resilience over the past year, despite high interest rates in the US economy and even with a strengthened dollar against major global currencies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report released this Friday, the 12th.

The institution says that fiscal, monetary and financial policy frameworks in emerging countries are more robust and prepared to deal with external shocks. The IMF’s monitoring indicates that net capital inflows to emerging markets excluding China increased to $110 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, last year, the highest level since 2018.



