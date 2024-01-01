with videoEmergency workers are completely done with the aggression during New Year's Eve. After a New Year's Eve with dozens of injured police officers and deliberate attacks on firefighters, there is even greater demand for a fireworks ban and an action plan.
Dennis Naaktgeboorte
Latest update:
14:54
