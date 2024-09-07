Great success and turnout for the fourth edition of the Emergency Festival, dedicated to the theme ‘People’, which on the first day of meetings registered over 5,000 participants who animated the squares of the city. There are also many events for tomorrow, Sunday 8 September, the last of the three days of the association. The day will begin with Paolo Zaffelli, Tai Chi master, who will lead a lesson at 7:30 in Piazza San Prospero, of this sport, a synthesis between martial art and therapeutic method.

The first meeting, in the main location of the Festival, will be at 10:00, in Piazza Prampolini, with the presentation of the podcast “In viaggio non pregare” by Paolo Giordano, produced by Chora Media for Emergency, which tells the story of the mission experienced by the writer aboard the Life Support, the Emergency search and rescue ship. Speakers will include Paolo Giordano, Luca Radaelli, nurse and head of Human Resources Sar emergency and the meeting will be moderated by journalist Marianna Aprile. The two closing events of the Emergency Festival will also be held in Piazza Prampolini: at 5:30 pm “Sermon to my heavenly chicken coop”, the sound ritual by and with Mariangela Gualtieri, poet and writer, guided by Cesare Ronconi and at 7:00 pm “2014 -2024:100 of these thirty years”, the latest Emergency (Hi)stories dedicated to the last decade of the association with Francesco Strazzari, professor of International Relations at Sant’Anna University School, Lotfullah Najafizada, founder and CEO of Amu TV; the photojournalist Laura Salvinelli, the director of the Emergency and Development area of ​​Emergency and the president of the Association, Rossella Miccio. The meeting will see the extraordinary participation of Davide Toffolo, cartoonist and singer of Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti.

In Piazza Casotti for the format Questions to think, short twenty-minute speeches to reflect on the issues of our time: at 11:00 the meeting “Curare tutti?” will be held with Michela Paschetto, director of nursing and health professions at Emergency; at 12:15 the panel in English “What is happening in Gaza?” with Sami MH Alajrami, journalist and correspondent from Gaza for Repubblica; at 15:15 “Is the revolution of the people?” with Vanessa Roghi, historian and author; at 16:30 “Is health still a right?” with science journalist Silvia Bencivelli.

While at the Teatro San Prospero, home of the film festival Luci sulle Persone, at 11:30, Sopravvissuti by Guillaume Renusson will be screened, in the original version with Italian subtitles. At 15:00 instead it will be possible to watch Sconosciuti Puri by Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo, in the original Italian version. Also in the morning, at 11:00, in the Aula Magna “Pietro Manodori” of the University, for the format “A classe con Emergency”, the presentation entitled “Healing architecture, l’artichitettura che guarisce: la bellezza degli ospedali di Emergency” with the participation of Raul Pantaleo, architect Tamassociati, Roberto Crestan, director of Anme (Area medicina d’eccellenza di Emergency), Arianna Cappelli, logistics coordinator of Emergency and with the moderation of Amalia De Simone, journalist of Rai 3.

In the afternoon in the University Courtyard, at 3:00 pm the format of the Festival Stories of people and things, explained well curated by Il Post with the journalist Luca Misculin and the journalist correspondent of Al Jazeera English from Gaza, Youmna El Sayed, will talk about Gaza in the talk “Telling Gaza”, where Emergency has just entered to develop a project of health care for the population. At 4:15 pm with the journalist Stefano Nazzi, there will be the meeting “Criminality and offences, real numbers and perception”, to talk about how the media often talk about cities out of control. The courtyard of Palazzo Ancini will instead host the meetings of the Make Art, Not War review: on Sunday 8 September at 11:30 am the meeting “Finché l’ultimo canta ancora” will be held with the designer Margherita Tramutoli aka La Tram and the scriptwriter Francesca Romana Torre, moderated by the scriptwriter Lorenzo Palloni to try to answer the question “How are the Afghans?”. Following, at 2.15 pm “Giving words, voice and body to stories” with the actress and director Sonia Bergamasco and Maria Grazia Calandrone, poet, writer and journalist.

There will be no shortage of meetings dedicated to children, young people, families and teachers in the spaces of the Panizzi Library. Among the appointments, the one at 11:30, the meeting “Non ti comprende”, with Federico Taddia, author and writer, and the one at 17:00 with the rapper and writer Amir Issa entitled “La tua voce conta”.

During the Festival days, the format “A coffee with”, the itinerant space where you can meet, over a coffee, the authors and authors guests of the Festival. The meetings will be led by Pierpaolo Lala, journalist and cultural operator. During the day at 9:30, at the infopoint in Piazza Prampolini, there will be within the format ‘A coffee with’ the first meeting ‘To talk about people between reality and comics’ with Raul Pantaleo, architect of Tamassociati and Sara Chessa, nurse and coordinator of the Sassari Emergency Clinic. At 11:45, in Piazza dei Martiri, the meeting “To talk about people in music” with Maurizio Carucci, singer of Ex-Otago.

At 2:30 pm, in Piazza San Prospero, “To talk about wounded people” with journalist Marta Serafini and Michela Paschetto, director of nursing and healthcare professions at Emergency. On the last evening, the footage of the social experiment Let’s shorten the distances will be shown: a space created to test yourself and get to know each other. At the Palazzo dei Musei, you can visit the exhibition “Humanity Lovers” on the 30 years of the organization, which can be accessed for free from 10:00 to 20:00.

To find out about the Festival program, guests and how to register: www.emergency.it/festival/. The Emergency Festival is organized thanks to a memorandum of understanding with the Municipality of Reggio Emilia, with the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region and with the media partnership of Adnkronos and Sky Tg24.