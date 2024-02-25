Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 22:22

Emergency teams at Tom Jobim International Airport, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, were called to neutralize a balloon that appeared in the airport's airspace on the morning of this Sunday, 25th.

Images recorded by the YouTube channel Aviation TV show the mobilization and the moment when the teams manage to hit the balloon with a jet of water from a fire truck and it falls onto the runway, without any threats.

According to the RioGaleão concessionaire, which manages the airport, there was no delay or harm to the airport's operation this Sunday due to the incident.

According to article no. 42 of law no. 9,605, of February 12, 1998, manufacturing, selling, transporting or releasing balloons that could cause fires in forests and other forms of vegetation, in urban areas or any type of human settlement is a crime. and the prescribed penalty is imprisonment for one to three years or a fine, or both penalties cumulatively.