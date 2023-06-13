Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

Split

The controversial heating law has not yet been put on the Bundestag’s agenda. Now Scholz, Habeck and Lindner should fix it.

Last hope for that heating law : Economics Minister Robert Habeck calls for an emergency summit

: Economics Minister Robert Habeck calls for an emergency summit sharpen the Traffic light meet: Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner meet Habeck in Berlin

the meet: Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner meet Habeck in Berlin Hardly any time before summer break: Traffic light coalition hopes for short-term agreement

Berlin – The still controversial heating law of the traffic light coalition has not yet made it onto the agenda of the Bundestag for this week. In order for a decision to be made before the summer break, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) must act now. From faction circles of the three parties learned German press agency DPA now that the heating law has not yet been submitted.

The reason for the previous failure were talks at parliamentary group level on June 13th. There is a risk of a delay – and with it a crucial test for the federal government. And homeowners and renters still don’t know what to expect from the coming year. Now it should be loud Mirror come to an arbitration meeting between the parties on the same day. For this purpose, the party leaders around Scholz, Habeck and Lindner come together in Berlin.

Will the planned heating law of the traffic light coalition come to parliament for the first reading before the summer break? So far things are looking rather bad. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Controversial heating law would still have to go through a number of changes in the Bundestag

So far, Habeck’s planned heating law has been extremely controversial, which is why it’s so difficult to even get it on the Bundestag’s agenda. The only thing that is clear is that the Minister of Economics’ proposal would have to go through a number of changes before it could be passed. If the heating law is not included on the agenda of the Bundestag this week, it will hardly be possible to implement it before the summer break on July 7th. That in turn would mean a severe defeat for Habeck’s flagship project. (dpa/Jakob von Sass)