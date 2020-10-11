The transfer window is closed. Many clubs have not been completely satisfied with the squad planning over the past few months, or have new personnel problems. Some top stars could help quickly. These players are still without a club and can therefore be obtained cheaply. (Source: transfermarkt.de)
The youngest player on our list is Kevin Stewart. At just 27 years of age, he is still a long way from reaching his zenith. The Englishman may not be one of the big stars, but after 71 games in England’s second division he is certainly a reinforcement for many teams. The defensive midfielder was last active at Hull City.
Fabio Borini is more familiar to many fans. After all, the Italian has been on the field 200 times in England and Italy’s first division. The offensive all-rounder can shine with his technique and speed and, above all, cause unrest as a joker. Despite its moderate market value, its qualities should not be underestimated.
Probably the biggest collector of titles among those without a club is Mario Mandzukić. The Croat played for his clubs for years at a first-class level and was able to excel in a wide variety of competitions. It was not too long ago that Borussia Dortmund tried hard for the striker. Even now he could still help out with the best clubs.
In his long career, Kwadwo Asamoah played mostly in Italy. The experienced midfielder can boast a total of 270 games in Serie A. It was not always enough for the star role in his teams; The Ghanaian was always a hot option. At 31 years old, he should still be interesting.
When looking at the vita and qualities of Ezequiel Garay, it should be surprising why Valencia CF let the strong defender go. The experienced Argentine, who has long been one of the top performers, tore his cruciate ligament at the age of 34. The risk was too great for the bats. Other clubs could give the recovered star another chance.
Many years ago most clubs would not have thought it possible to find an Alexandre Pato on the open market at some point. After all, the Brazilian has long been a huge talent with a great future predicted. But through wrong decisions and missed opportunities, the 31-year-old ended up in Brazil, where he disappeared from the radar. A return to Europe is not excluded.
It was a contract termination that put Jack Wilshere at the door shortly before the end of the transfer window. The Englishman who was last active at West Ham has been without a club since then. But that could change soon, because the qualities of the 34-time national player are still in demand. But the 28-year-old has still not been able to overcome his susceptibility to injury.
Similar to Wilshere, Danny Welbeck should also have a great career ahead of him. But the attacker also repeatedly plagued injuries that ruined the big step for him. After a year in Watford it was over for the Englishman. Now he’s looking for his next chance to finally find a sporting home.
With his former transfer to Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge attracted a lot of attention. The following years with the Reds were, however, too often sobering to be stamped as successful for the Englishman. After the past season in Turkey, the 31-year-old wants to attack again. Potential buyers would commit not only a lot of quality, but also a well-known name.
Also with a market value of eight million euros, Nathaniel Clyne is looking for a new club. The right-back is likely to be at the peak of his physical condition. The right-back is also experienced. The 14-time national player may end up in England again. But even in the Bundesliga he would be able to help some teams.
