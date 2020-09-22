The All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies EMERCOM of Russia warned of an increased risk of household gas explosions in a number of Russian regions due to a cold snap, reports RT.

“Scientists draw attention to the fact that due to the seasonal decrease in average daily temperatures in the third decade of September, an increase in the number of man-made fires and explosions of household gas is predicted by 5-7% in the Vologda, Kostroma, Tver, Arkhangelsk and Murmansk regions,” the message says.

It is noted that the growth of fires can occur due to gross violations of fire safety rules during the use of heating devices and overloads of electrical networks.

Earlier it was reported about a gas explosion in a residential building in Moscow. It was caused by a malfunction of the gas column. In the fire that occurred after the explosion, five people were injured, 16 people were rescued.

According to emergency services, one person was injured as a result of an explosion of household gas and a subsequent fire in a ten-story residential building in Kerch.

Earlier in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, an elderly woman was injured in a gas explosion in a residential building.