Emergency Situations Ministry employee injured in repeated shelling of Shebekino

As a result of the repeated shelling of the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was injured. This was reported by Telegram– channel “EMERCOM of Russia”.

It is noted that the repeated attack on the Russian region occurred during the extinguishing of a fire in the parking lot of a shopping center. Explosives were dropped from a drone on the guard on duty.

“The driver of the fire truck was taken to the hospital in moderate condition,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

It is emphasized that the fire was extinguished.

Earlier, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that the drone attack did not cause damage to residential buildings in the city. A car caught fire in a parking lot near a shopping mall, and the building’s facade and roof were damaged. Two civilians were also injured.