updateThe emergency shelter for about 450 Afghan evacuees in the Groningen Zoutkamp will close on 1 May. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense confirms this after reporting from RTV Noord. Defense itself needs the location, the Willem Lodewijk van Nassaukazerne, for exercises.

This is partly due to the war in Ukraine, the spokesman said. “The situation in Eastern Europe compels us to be more urgent about this now.” The ministry had made the barracks available to the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) until May.

The location has been in use since August of this year to receive Afghan evacuees. They had to leave Afghanistan that month in a hurry because the Taliban had taken power in the country. At the time, the Netherlands also carried out evacuation flights to get people who feared for their lives out of the country. Asylum seekers from Ter Apel were also temporarily received in Zoutkamp. The reception would initially be for a month and was extended last November after consultation between COA and Defense.

Harskamp

Initially, there were many evacuees from Afghanistan, such as members of the embassy staff from Kabul and their families. In October, these people were transferred to an emergency shelter in Harskamp in Gelderland. After that, asylum seekers from Ter Apel were housed in Zoutkamp. When they later left for other locations, many Afghan evacuees returned to Zoutkamp, ​​where they currently reside.

A COA spokeswoman could not yet say where the evacuees will be housed after 1 May. The Ministry of Defense now says it does not have any additional locations available for reception.

The Ministry of Justice and Security, which includes the asylum portfolio, also says it does not have a ready-made solution for the closure. "Extra places are very much needed, so we have asked the Security Council to coordinate that search," said a spokesperson. The closure of Zoutkamp comes on top of expected closures of other temporary locations. "We are already doing everything we can."

