A fire on Crete leads to evacuations of hotel guests and residents. Despite rainfall, the fire danger remains until the end of October.

Platanias – Whether fires or Earthquakes, tourists are repeatedly and locals in holiday regions in dangerous situations. A fire broke out on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday afternoon (September 11). Residents and holidaymakers had to be brought to safety. The flames caused burnt landscapes and destruction, as pictures from Greek media and on the platform X showed.

Emergency services on Greek island: Flames threaten tourists

The local Greek radio station ERT-Chania reported that mainly dried grass was on fire and caused heavy smoke. Ioannis Malandrakis, the mayor of Platanias, said Zarpanews on Wednesday that the evacuation of residential buildings and hotels was underway. The flames had approached the houses and caused some damage.

Photos and videos showed numerous emergency services fighting through thick smoke to extinguish the fire. Other images showed burned-out vehicles and evacuated people. On Wednesday, many fire engines, a large ground unit and firefighting helicopters were in action. The fire service announced that the emergency services had the flames under control by the evening.

Fire on Greek holiday island – cause not yet known

The portal Zarpanews reported that firefighters remained on site out of concern that the fire would break out again. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. Picture reported burning gas and wind that fanned the flames. It was also unclear when evacuated tourists would be able to return to their hotels, as the area was still without power on Wednesday evening.

The civil protection authorities keep warning that the risk of fire in Greece will remain until the end of October, despite some heavy rainfall. The images of the flames on Crete are reminiscent of the devastating forest fires in the summer of 2023. But Greece is not the only country affected by fires. At the end of July there was a dangerous fire on the Adriatic. (vk with dpa)