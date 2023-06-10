NL-ALERTA large fire is currently raging at various companies, including a timber trade, in Ter Aar. The fire brigade is hindered by bystanders in extinguishing the huge fire and calls on everyone to stay away. Extinguishing the fire will certainly take all night, let the fire brigade know.



9 Jun. 2023

People would even put chairs outside to watch the fire from a relaxed position, says the safety region. The fire may have started in a timber trade on Hertog van Beijerenstraat in the village of Ter Aar, in the municipality of Nieuwkoop. The fire quickly spread to other neighboring businesses, including a furniture store. An NL-alert has now also been sent out.

There would also be solar panels ablaze. This allows particles of glass to fall from the sky. “These are not toxic, but they are sharp,” said the security region, which said that residents can carefully clean up the particles themselves.

The fire brigade is hindered by people who come to see the fire, a spokesman reports AD. “Don’t come here,” is the urgent appeal. “We are currently being hindered by people who come to watch,” said a spokesman for the Hollands Midden Security Region.

A fire broke out at a timber trade in Ter Aar on Friday evening around 9 p.m. © 112HM



Stay at home

See also Accidents | Authorities: Fire that killed 26 at Cambodian casino caused by electrical fault According to him, there are people nearby who watch the fire under the cloud of smoke. “Stay out of the smoke and go home. The fire is not yet ‘under control’ and the smoke is only increasing because we are currently extinguishing it.” Curious bystanders are therefore sent home by agents. “Get out of the street,” it sounds.

Roads in the area are closed. Not everyone understands that. A reporter at the scene reports that the police are increasingly dealing with people who think they can pass by anyway.

Mayor Robbert-Jan van Duijn has seen with his own eyes how the fire is spreading this evening and tonight. “At a safe distance I was able to see with my own eyes how the emergency services are working hard to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading. I sympathize with the affected entrepreneurs,” he writes on Twitter.



Large black clouds of smoke can be seen in the surrounding area and people in the area report explosions caused by the fire. Fire trucks come and go to fight the fire. See also Arnhem shopping center completely closed due to two possible explosives at lunchrooms

The fire service has now scaled up the situation to ‘very large fire’. GRIP-2 has also been announced, which means that there is a coordinated deployment of the emergency services with several security regions.

It is not known how the fire started or if anyone was injured. Many people report on social media that they see the plume of smoke, even from Noordwijk, tens of kilometers away.





© 112HM





© 112HM



The fire seen from Alphen aan den Rijn. © Jin Boiler





© 112HM







