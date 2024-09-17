Home World

Once again, a gruesome discovery is causing a stir in Italy: another infant was found dead. The body was also buried in the garden.

Traversetolo – At the beginning of August, the body of an infant was found in a garden in the municipality of Traversetolo in Italy. Now, emergency services have discovered the remains of another newborn on the same villa property. A young woman is under suspicion.

Police find another baby’s body in Italy: No one is said to have known about the pregnancy

The property with the yellow house came into the focus of law enforcement authorities at the beginning of August. As the Italian news agency Ansa reported that a 22-year-old student gave birth to a child alone. This was confirmed by a DNA analysis. She then allegedly killed the baby and buried it in the garden of the house. She then left for a trip abroad.

The grandmother discovered the body later. While the family was on vacation in the USA, she was supposed to have looked after the dogs in the house. However, according to the public prosecutor’s office, neither friends nor the baby’s father nor the young woman’s family knew anything about the pregnancy known.

In recent weeks, the father of the dead baby was identified. He is also said to be 22 years old. “They had known each other since elementary school, they were together,” the young man’s mother told the news agency. She believes it is impossible that no one knew about the pregnancy: “I assure you that was not possible, she walked around with her stomach exposed all summer.” The father of the dead newborn is said to have separated from the student months ago and broken off contact.

DNA analysis still pending: Investigators find second baby body in Italy

The young woman is now being investigated for intentional killing. The other body discovered in the garden is also said to have been born in the 40th week. According to Ansa but more than a year ago. The connection between the two finds has not yet been clarified. It is still unclear whether the 22-year-old also gave birth to this child and whether it is from the same father. A DNA analysis is pending.

There are still many unanswered questions in the case. “We hope that the investigators working on this case can clarify things as quickly as possible,” Simone Dall’Orto, mayor of the small community near Parma, told the broadcaster TV Parma.

