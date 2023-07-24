RIA Novosti: emergency services and the FSB arrived at the high-rise building on Likhachev Avenue

Emergency vehicles arrived at the high-rise building on Likhachev Avenue after the drone attack, reports RIA News.

Near the building of the Leroy Merlin store at 15 Likhachev Avenue, ambulances, police, and fire engines arrived.

The agency clarified that employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) are also present at the scene.

Earlier, the metropolitan Deptrans reported that traffic on Likhachev Avenue was blocked. It is also closed to traffic from building 18 towards the Komsomolsky Prospekt region, where the drone crashed into the building.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed drone strikes on two non-residential buildings in Moscow. He clarified that there were no serious damages and no casualties, all operational services are working on the spot.

The Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attempted to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities in the capital with two drones. By means of electronic warfare, two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed and crashed.