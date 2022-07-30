The “Birking Defense” website, which specializes in military affairs, stated that the list of aircraft prohibited from flying includes most of the F-35 fighters, which are the most modern in the world.

A spokeswoman for the Air Combat Command in the US Air Force confirmed the temporary suspension of these advanced fighters.

The defect prevents the emergency seat or ejection seat from safely ejecting the pilot in the event of an emergency.

This seat works if the pilot feels danger, he can release his seat outside the plane, and it is equipped with a parachute to ensure the safe landing of the pilot.

This threatens the safety of American pilots if they face danger, as the possibility of another malfunction in the plane is possible, which shows the urgent need to ensure the operation of the emergency seat.

And the story came out recently, after the navy stopped a number of F-18, T-45 and F-5 training fighters and others.

The US Navy made this decision, after receiving an alert in this regard from the manufacturer, Martin-Baker, which specializes in the design of these seats.

In particular, the defect centers on the automatic cartridge used to launch the seat into the air, as a missile explodes with this cartridge, providing sufficient force to raise the pilot to a safe height, according to the Militer website, which specializes in military affairs.