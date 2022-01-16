As an emergency room doctor, Heleen Lameijer sees the corona virus strike from close by. But when she comes home, opens Instagram and checks the messages in her inbox, she also sees very different consequences of the crisis: not the physical, but the mental one. A sound that she wants to pay attention to on her profile. For a week she will focus on mental health on her Instagram page @makesciencework, where she has been sharing medical knowledge and insights for years. “There is not enough attention for that at the moment.”

#Emergency #room #doctor #Heleen #Lameijer #attention #people #mental #complaints #due #corona