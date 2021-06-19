Emergency pumps will be deployed in Noord-Holland on Saturday after the heavy rain on Friday evening. Along the North Sea coast, between Castricum and Schoorl, 80 to 100 milliliters of rain fell in an hour and a half. That is according to a statement from the Hoogheemraadschap Hollands Noorderkwartier an amount of water “equivalent to what normally falls in the whole month of June. We are not up to that.” In the coming days, more than four hundred polder pumping stations and a few larger pumping stations will be running to get the water away. Eight additional mobile emergency pumps have also been deployed.

After a crisis meeting of the water board, which is responsible for water management in the part of North Holland above the North Sea Canal and on Texel, it has been decided that all pumps will be put into operation this entire weekend. They must discharge the excess water into large waterways and canals in the region. In smaller ditches, water levels are high, much to the fear of farmers in the area who don’t want their crops and lands to be submerged for too long. The water board already received many warnings on Saturday from farmers who reported that their fields were flooded.

More rain is expected in the coming days. The water board has twelve emergency pumps on hand that can be used. The water board says in a statement dated Saturday afternoon that it will probably take a few days before the water level in the polders has reached a normal level.

There was also weather disturbance elsewhere in the Netherlands on Friday and Saturday. In Alkmaar streets flooded; In Leersum in Utrecht, several houses are temporarily uninhabitable due to severe weather. The houses were damaged by, among other things, fallen trees or roof tiles that fell from the roof.