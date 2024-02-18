Daniel Alves remains imprisoned in a Barcelona prison for more than a year, when they reported him for sexual assault. Today the footballer is under extreme care due to a possible attitude against his integrity, since They fear that he may commit suicide by

the stress and depression that has been accumulating all this time.

In the last few hours it has come to light that the authorities in Spain have taken extreme care for the former Pumas and Barcelona player, this in order to avoid leaving him without supervision, after detecting some psychological problems after so much time in prison and because of the tiring process it has taken.

The news was announced by a person identified as “Coutinho” who is presumed to have been Dani Alves' cellmate. The same as days ago he revealed the player's plans to escape from prison. He now highlights that a protocol was activated for some time to take care of him and prevent him from getting hurt.

Dani Alves in his hearing a few days ago | Photo. EFE

“He is depressed, crestfallen, the educators are supporting him. Emergency protocols were activated for fear that he would cut himself or try to do something crazy.. He was there the day after the trial with that protocol,” he told Fiesta, a Spanish program.

For now nothing more has been released about the mental state of Daniel Alves. His first appearance before the public was at his hearing a few days ago, where he appeared very calm and serious, other than that no suspicious attitude was reported.