In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the United Arab Emirates has launched an emergency vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip, in a strategic move to protect more than 640,000 children from the risk of polio.

The campaign was launched on Sunday, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and UNRWA, in central Gaza, and will gradually move to the south and north of the Strip, where it aims to vaccinate 90% of children to ensure their protection from the disease.

Volunteers from Operation “Gallant Knight 3” participated in organizing and supporting vaccination points, where they effectively contributed to facilitating the vaccination process and providing assistance to families and children, which enhanced the campaign’s success in achieving the desired goals.

In light of the major challenges facing Gaza, from population displacement to the deterioration of health systems and water and sanitation networks, this campaign comes as a necessary response to prevent the spread of epidemics and protect future generations.

Last August, the World Health Organization confirmed the first case of polio in the Gaza Strip in 25 years, making the campaign a crucial intervention to protect Gaza’s children.

More than 2,100 health workers, including mobile health teams, are participating in the campaign to ensure that the vaccine reaches all targeted children during humanitarian pauses.

Thus, the UAE affirms its permanent commitment to supporting our brothers in Gaza, especially in providing protection and health care for children in light of the difficult circumstances they are living in.