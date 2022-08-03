More than 60% of the amount has not yet been paid, due to default or because the companies obtained precautionary measures

The plants in the emergency auction, held in October 2021, accumulate R$ 891.1 million in fines because of the delay in starting operations. The information was collected by the CCEE (Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber) at the request of the Power 360 and refer to May and June.

According to the CCEE, 63% of this amount has not yet been paid. Companies total R$ 282.3 million in default, while another R$ 281.9 million is blocked by precautionary measures.

Of the 16 delayed projects, 5 were granted injunctions in the ring (National Electric Energy Agency) to suspend the application of fines. These are the thermoelectric plants Barra Bonita I, Karkey 013, Karkey 019, Porsud I and Porsud II.

The emergency auction was approved by Creg (Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydropower Management) in September 2021, at the height of the water crisis. Held in a hurry in October, the event contracted 17 plants -14 natural gas thermoelectric plants, one biomass and two photovoltaic plants. The average price was high: R$1,563.61 per megawatt-hour.

Only one plant met the deadline for entry into commercial operation on May 1st. The others were subject to fines, according to the penalties provided for in the contract.

On Monday (1st.Aug.2022), the deadline for entry into operation ended. Now, in addition to fines, enterprises can have their contracts terminated. The CCEE notified the 11 plants without commercial operation, which must prove their regularization within 15 days.

Companies may request exemptions from liability to Aneel, justifying the delay for external reasons that have made it impossible to meet the deadline. It is up to the agency to judge the claims.

The request of Power 360, Aneel informed that all 16 projects that did not meet the initial deadline of May 1st requested exclusions. The agency has already analyzed 3 requests, denied the one from Viana 1 and partially accepted the requests from the Povoação 1 and Linhares plants. 13 left.

According to data from Aneel, updated on July 15, the most advanced plants are expected to start operating in the 1st half of August. Another 4, which managed to suspend the application of fines, are scheduled for September 13.

This Monday (Aug 1), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, defended the contractual termination of the delayed plants.

The Union for Energy movement and the National Energy Consumers Front, which bring together associations and federations of the industrial segment, published notes on Tuesday (2.Aug) asking for the “compliance with contracts“. The Energy Union also expressed “concern with decisions in the regulatory sphere that can bring great burdens to consumers in Brazil”. Here’s the intact (96 KB).

One of the entities that sign the notes, the hug (Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers and Free Consumers) calculates a cost of R$ 40 billion for the plants in the emergency auction until 2025, at the end of their contract.

The entities say that the plants were hired during the water crisis and, with full reservoirs, they are no longer needed. On Monday (1.Aug.2022), Abrace sent a letter to Minister Sachsida requesting a review of studies on the hydropower scenario.

“In the PCS discussions [o certame] there are some arguments that say that these thermal plants could still be necessary because back there there was a demonstration saying that they could be necessary, before the rains. What we want is a formal recognition of the obvious: that these thermals are not necessary”declared the president of Embrace, Paulo Pedrosa.