ANDALUCIA has launched an emergency plan to free up hospital space following a surge in coronavirus figures.

Announced by the Junta today, it plans to free up more than 15,200 conventional hospital beds and a further 2,600 in intensive care units.

The force of the third wave causes the curve to grow vertically. We prepare for it: #Andalusia Approves the 4,500 Plan, which enables up to more than 15,200 conventional beds and 2,600 in ICUs. We reinforce the forecast to respond to a new advance of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jaqbUEvtIM – Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) January 19, 2021

“The force of the third wave is pushing the curve upwards vertically,” said regional president Juanma Moreno today on Twitter.

“We are preparing for it: Andalucia approves the 4,500 Plan, which frees up more than 15,200 conventional beds and 2,600 in ICUs.

“We are reinforcing in response to a new advance of the pandemic.”

It comes as the region declared its deadliest day of the pandemic since December 3, with 67 deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

The infection rate, however, has lowered yet again, with 3,731 cases detected in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure for a week.

Malaga is once again the province with the most cases with 861. It is followed by Sevilla with 700, Almeria with 562, Cadiz with 552, Cordoba with 433, Jaen with 235, Huelva with 202 and Granada with 186.

The incidence rate has increased once more to 642.7 cases per 100,000 people, 16.8 points higher than on Monday and 328.7 more than seven days ago (314).