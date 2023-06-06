Following the destruction of a major hydroelectric dam in Kakhovka, southern Ukraine, Hundreds of people have been evacuated.



In fact, the alert has increased when the mayor of the town, Vladimir Leontiev, reported that the water has risen more than 10 meters.

According to several videos and photos shared on social networks, the water on the islands has reached the roofs of the houses.

Authorities estimate that this is only the beginning, since the overflow could affect up to 80 localities in the region and close to 16,000 people who live in the “critical zone” most exposed to flooding.

For now, Ukraine and Russia deny being guilty of the event. However, Zelensky speaks of an “internal detonation” as the cause of the dam’s destruction and accuses Russia of the act.

Elevates nuclear, ecological and human risks

The blowing up of the Kajovka dam puts the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, at risk and becomes a potential ecological threat to the entire region, from which part of the population has begun to be evacuated.

“The water level of the Kajovka reservoir is rapidly decreasingwhich represents an additional threat to the temporarily occupied nuclear power plant,” said the Ukrainian nuclear operator, Energoatom, after learning of the dam breach.

The water from the reservoir is needed to cool the plant’s reactors and prevent a radioactive leak. The reservoir of the infrastructure itself is currently full and the water level is 16.6 metersenough for the needs of the plant, estimated the company.

