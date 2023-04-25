“Emergency on flight FJ2244” arrives this Thursday, April 27 in Peruvian theaters. The movie mix the disaster of a catastrophe on earth and a flight that suffers a malfunction. In addition, fear seizes the passengers and crew as they fight against misfortune. Given this, questions arise as to whether they will have enough food, fuel and supplies, or whether they will find a safe space to land.

Trailer for “Emergency Flight FJ2244”

What is the movie about?

Flight FJ2244 sustains damage while traveling from NY to The Angels. As the flight continues, people panic and are forced to accept that a major disaster has occurred on the ground. Also, an armed man is hiding in the plane and warns the passengers that they should not land no matter what. Low on fuel and out of control of the plane, everyone finds themselves adrift.

Data sheet

Name: “Emergency flight FJ2244”

Duration: 85 minutes

Genre: disaster, action

Year: 2023

