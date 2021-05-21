An emergency situation (ES) was introduced in Khakassia due to floods. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the head of the region.

According to the decree of the head of the Republic of Khakassia, Valentin Konovalov, from 19:30 (Moscow time) on May 20, an emergency regime begins to operate throughout the region. This decision was made in connection with flooding in Abaza, Askiz, Beysky and Tashtypsky districts, as well as because of the threat of complicating the situation.

The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations note that the most difficult situation is now in the city of Abza. Floods in the region are caused by prolonged precipitation and simultaneous melting of snow in the mountains.

Earlier, in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in the Ermakovsky District, an emergency regime was introduced due to floods. Melting snow in the Ergak mountains and heavy rains on the Kebezh and Oya rivers flowing into the Yenisei led to a sharp rise in the water level and flooding of settlements. As of May 18, the water level rose above the critical level by 20 centimeters.