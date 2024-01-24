You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Moment in which the Il-76 military plane was shot down.
Moment when the Il-76 military plane was shot down.
The meeting will take place this Thursday at the United Nations. This is what is known.
Russia called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council todayat 3:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT), after accusing Ukraine of the downing of an Il-76 military transport plane, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a press conference in the International organization.
According to the official Moscow version, 65 Ukrainian soldiers – prisoners who were to be exchanged for Russian troops captured by Kiev -, three Russian guards and six crew members died in the incident. Lavrov called it “a terrorist attack.”
France, as acting president of the Council, has to respond to this last-minute request.
Asked if he planned to present evidence supporting the Russian thesis before the Council, Lavrov did not answer, but said that he is not worried that his version will be called into question by Western media that he described as systematically “biased” against Russia.
For now, Ukraine has only acknowledged that an exchange of prisoners of war was planned, but remains silent about its involvement in the incident.
