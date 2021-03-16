Despite the hype of Fall Guys Y Among us has decreased considerably in recent months, there is no doubt that these two games are the best options to enjoy online with friends or other people in the world.

Thanks to these titles, the quarantine in 2020 was less boring and both achieved unthinkable success. That is why, although the number of users for Fall Guys Y Among us, developers continue to release updates.

Return Digital, distributor of Fall Guys, revealed a new trailer for the game, to show the content and theme of the following season. Starting next March 22, the new event 4041 will be available, which presents a futuristic theme and with many neon lights.

But that is not all. Return Digital Y Mediatonic showed a big surprise at the end of the reveal video of the season. It is a collaboration with InnerSloth, to have content of Among us in the battle royale of platforms.

Fall Guys and Among Us will make a great crossover

The trailer for season 4 of Fall Guys He showed us how everything will have a setting as if it were in the year 4041. The tests, costumes and other content will be based on science fiction, but in the end they also revealed something that nobody expected.

Just when the main bean was about to grab the crown, it was knocked down by a rival and fell into a lava pit. As it happens in Among us, the legend appears: ‘Fall Guy was expelled. 1 impostor left‘.

In this way, the epic crossover between the two video games was confirmed. In addition, the official accounts interacted on Twitter in this regard, since the logo of Fall Guys It was modified in the shape of a crewman. It is certainly a collaboration that will be liked by millions of fans.

