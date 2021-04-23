The head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich, accepted the proposal of the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quiros, to meet this Friday in an emergency meeting and resolve the irregularities in the vaccination process against the coronavirus that he denounced the day before.

As reported to ClarionIt will be a virtual meeting in which Volnovich “will raise the inconsistencies in the assignment of shifts and will request that shifts be enabled at the vaccination points of the social work.”

The head of PAMI will ask that these shifts be “only for people who have voluntarily registered on the official website of the government of the City of Buenos Aires within the framework of the campaign against COVID-19.”

The meeting will take place, after the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, pointed out that irregularities in the allocation of shifts can be solved “quickly with a work meeting.”

“What we have to do is get back together, solve the problem of the registry, identify the people well, give them a shift and have them vaccinated by PAMI in the next three days, “the Buenos Aires official said this morning.

In this sense, Quirós raised the need to “rebuild operational work spaces” and, after noting that “3,500 vaccines” have yet to be applied, he argued that “you can be vaccinated quickly.”

On Thursday, Volnovich warned about alleged irregularities in the allocation of vaccination shifts by the Buenos Aires government, after verifying that in the three centers of the entity, with the capacity to inoculate 1,200 older adults, “There are no assigned shifts for tomorrow.”

In addition, he revealed that only 30 percent of those enrolled attended those areas, that is, “7 out of 10 were absent,” Volnovich wrote on his Twitter account and asked himself: “Rare, right?”

“To understand what was happening, we began to call the people who had an assigned shift. The result? I am not astonished: people who had never registered, deceased people, people who did not know they had an assigned shift and people already vaccinated “, he detailed.

Meanwhile, today, also through Twitter, Volnovich insisted that “something does not work in the shift in the city of Buenos Aires” and asked himself: “Isn’t it strange that all the people CABA assigned turn in Have PAMI centers registered on the same day, at the same time, within one second? “.